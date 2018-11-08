× Mecklenburg County restaurant worker latest case of hepatitis A, some patrons urged to get vaccinated

The Mecklenburg County Health Department has confirmed another case of hepatitis A, WSOC reported.

Health officials have not identified the person but said they are a restaurant worker.

A source told WSOC that the possible hepatitis A exposure happened at Village Tavern on Congress Street on Oct. 30. All patrons who ate there on that day are recommended to get the hepatitis A vaccine.

WSOC found that the Village Tavern was inspected by the health department on Sept. 21 and scored an 87. The restaurant was inspected again on Oct. 10 and received a 92.5

This is the 14th case of hepatitis A reported in the county since June, when a Hardee’s employee in west Charlotte was diagnosed with the virus.