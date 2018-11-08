× Man arrested in Reidsville shooting, stabbing that killed 2, injured a 3rd

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday shooting and stabbing that killed two people and injured a third, according to a news release.

Tommy James Stout, 42, of Reidsville, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Stout was taken into custody around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

The victims in the incident were identified earlier Thursday.

Madge Sizemore, 43, and David Sizemore, 49, were killed and Judy Sizemore, 73, is listed in critical condition in the hospital.

The victims all resided at 709 Lawsonville Ave. where the incident occurred.

Tommy Stout is also a resident of of 709 Lawsonville Ave.

Authorities did not say which victims were shot or stabbed.

Additional charges in the case are pending.