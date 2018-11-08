Local Las Vegas shooting survivor reflects on California mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. -- Melissa Wall said she got goosebumps when she pulled out her phone this morning and read the news about people running for their lives and hiding behind bar stools.

“What is the world coming to?” Wall said. “When is this going to stop?”

The chaotic scene in California reminded her of the moment she ran for her life after a gunman opened fire at a concert in Las Vegas.

“It took me back 100 percent,” Wall said. “I felt everything that I felt while there.”

FOX8 sat down with Wall 38 days ago. During that interview, she held back tears reliving the experience on the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting that took 58 lives.

On Thursday, she sat down with us again, full of sorrow and frustration.

“I don't even know what to say to the victims or the families. 'My Heart goes out to you,'” Wall said.

“It's very frustrating and very sad. It just feels like it's never ending honestly.”

The Patrick County mother of two says something has to change so her little girls won’t have to live in fear.

“It makes me scared for them to grow up,” Wall said. “I feel like every other week there is something.”

Wall believes venue owners need to do a better job of keeping people safe.

“I think there definitely needs to be more security measures at these facilities,” Wall said.

She also thinks we need more awareness and understanding of mental health issues.

“There are things that people don't talk about enough,” Wall said.

Gun control and background checks are other topics she wants addressed.

“I think there needs to be more steps to purchase a gun because it seems like they are getting into the hands of the wrong people,” Wall said.

She also thinks people just need to be nicer to one another. Until then, Wall will be living a bit more cautiously.

“Don’t stop living, but just be aware and be grateful thankful and kind,” Wall said.

"Don’t stop living" is a motto Wall has been living by this last year. She faced her fears by going back to Las Vegas this fall. This weekend, she will be running the Nashville marathon.