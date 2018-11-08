Last day to apply for Hurricane Florence food assistance in Guilford County is Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The Guilford County Public Health Department is helping more than 6,500 people get food assistance after Hurricane Florence.

"It was surprising that the lines were this long," said Gregory Bush, of the public health department.

Cars packed the parking lot and countless people waited in line with the hopes of qualifying for the disaster food assistance program. People living in Greensboro and High Point started camping out around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

"I got out here about 10:30 and I've been waiting in line for a couple hours and I think I got about two more to go," said Courtney Davis, a Guilford County resident.

Many say they need the assistance after Hurricane Florence impacted the Triad in September.

"It affected us a lot," said Lakeisha Ross. "We were without power for a couple of days, so we definitely took a huge loss with food. I think this is great for the area, especially those who don't normally receive this type of benefits."

Depending your income and the amount of people in your household, you can receive these federal dollars, but you must live in Guilford County.

"These are people that don't typically receive food stamp benefits. If you purchased generators, if there was food that was purchased, flashlights, batteries, all of those things are taken into consideration," Bush said.

The last day to apply for this service is Friday. You have to be in the line by 5 p.m. in order to be seen.