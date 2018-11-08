Greensboro police chief talks about training for active shooter situations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The deadly mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, late Wednesday night is a somber reminder of why police departments train rigorously for active shooter situations.

"I've been doing this job for 28 years and there's a cliche that we're the folks that run toward the trouble and that's a true statement," Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said.

It's part of what officers sign up for when they join the department, putting themselves in harm's way to save others.

"A police officer wants to spend their entire career and not use force. At the end of the day we are here to help. There is that part of the equation where we may have to use force to stop someone from hurting someone else," Scott said.

These last 12 months, Greensboro police have been training for active shooter situations.

"Situations where we actually went out to facilities here in the city and put officers through that training where they can feel that realistic encounter," Scott said.

The police department is also offering awareness training on responding to an active shooter for community members.

The training will cover how to maximize your survival and prepare for law enforcement's response to active shooters.

You can register here at no cost.

Scott says the idea for a community Active Shooter Awareness class was in response to the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.