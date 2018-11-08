Emu and donkey in love spell trouble for Charlotte animal rescue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — They’re an odd pair, but a North Carolina animal shelter just can’t separate this emu and donkey duo.

“We realized today the donkey and the emu need to stay together. They are very bonded,” the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue posted to Facebook on Tuesday.

The male donkey and female emu came to the Charlotte rescue from Kershaw, South Carolina, after their owner disappeared, according to The Charlotte Observer.

When they tried to separate the two, the donkey cried and the emu became frantic.

They spend all their time together, even cuddling and sleeping together.

The rescue confirmed Thursday that they will not split them up and, now, they’re looking for a permanent home.

That search may prove difficult as the pair seem to have issues with other donkeys and emus.

While a vet is scheduled to visit Tuesday, they don’t expect the vet to know how these two unlikely friends became so close.

“These are RESCUED animals and we dont have life history,” the page posted. “All we know is they are a donkey and an emu.”

The donkey and emu do not yet have names, and Carolina Waterfowl Rescue are looking to the public for help!

Already, some ideas have begun to pour in. Most seem to follow an obvious theme.

Here are a few more of our favorites.

Biscuits and Gravy

Mork and Mindy

Pete and Repeat

Boris and Natasha

Shrek and Donkey

Bonnie and Clyde

Lady and the Tramp

Pinky and the Brain

Sonny and Cher

Kelso and Jackie