Charlotte sisters harassed in viral video were turned away by 911, police, apartment staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Video of the woman nicknamed "SouthPark Susan" harassing two women in the parking lot of an apartment complex has gone viral, WSOC reports.

The sisters, the apparent targets of 51-year-old Susan Westwood’s rants, who recorded the video said the story almost didn’t get shared.

Lesa Garris said that when she tried to report the incident, at first, the 911 dispatcher yelled at her and even disconnected the call.

Then, she told the apartment staff.

“He said, ‘You'll be OK. We all go through it,’” Lesa Garris said.

Then, when they went to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department headquarters to file a complaint, they were turned away.

