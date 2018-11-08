Bell ringers could be in short supply as Triad’s Salvation Army preps for holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Salvation Army Red Kettles will be out in front of stores and shopping center starting next week.

That's if the organization can find enough volunteers to man the kettles.

The Salvation Army in Greensboro wants to set up 30 kettles across the city every Monday through Saturday until Christmas Day.

They hope volunteers can ring the bell and ask for donations.

If they can't get enough volunteers, they will hire people to fill in the gaps. However, with the low unemployment rate, they are worried they may have trouble finding enough people to work.

If you would like to volunteer, call your local Salvation Army office to schedule a time and location.