18-year-old niece of Tamera Mowry-Housley dies in California bar shooting

[Update – 2:55 p.m.] In a statement to People Magazine, Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley confirmed that their niece, Alaina Housley, was killed in the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the statement to People Magazine said. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Prior story

Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley is searching for her missing niece following the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

A Pepperdine University suitemate of Alaina Housley said she was missing and described what she was wearing.

Mowry-Housley replied to the tweet, saying Housley was her niece.

Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information? — Tamera Mowry-Housley (@TameraMowryTwo) November 8, 2018

Authorities say 12 people were killed and several others were injured when Ian David Long, 28, opened fire at Borderline Bar & Grill.

The bar is popular among college students in the area.

Many of the victims’ names have not been released.