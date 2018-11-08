× 3 face drug, child abuse charges in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Three people in Forsyth County are facing drug and child abuse charges.

William Ore Jr., 45, Amanda Mays, 33, and Mandy Hall, 36, are all facing felony charges.

Deputies say they made the arrests after searching a home on Joyner Manor Drive in Germonton where they found methamphetamine and other drugs.

Deputies said the suspects were charged with child abuse because there were children in the home where the drugs were found.