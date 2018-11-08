2 people dead after overnight shootings in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two homicide investigations are underway in Winston-Salem Wednesday night.

At 7:55 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at the the Cambridge Apartments complex on West 23rd Street.

Officers learned a male person arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

At 9:35 p.m., officers responded to a report that a man was shot on the 3300 block of Gilmer Avenue.

On the scene, officers found 32-year-old James Lamont Stephens lying on the road.

He had suffered a gunshot wound and died.

Police do not believe the two homicides are connected in any way.