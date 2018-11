REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Police on Wednesday morning responded to a shooting/stabbing call on Lawsonville Avenue in Reidsville.

At approximately 10:48 a.m. officers responded to a residence on Lawsonville in response to the shooting/stabbing call, accoridng to a press release.

There are three confirmed victims, two of which are deceased and one has been airlifted to an unknown hospital.

Investigators are on scene and more information will be released as the investigation unfolds.