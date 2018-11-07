Sedgefield residents concerned over Pilot Life mixed-use development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The expansion of the old Pilot Life property in the Sedgefield community has many residents worried. Kisco Senior Living brought the historic campus on High Point Road back in 2008, with plans of turning it into a senior retirement center.

Since then, those plans have changed several times and people who live in the area want clarity.

"We just want to get a clean picture of what to expect for our future and how all of this zoning is going to impact our schools, our roads, our environment," said Fran Polluck, a resident in the area.

A Kisco representative said they had to change the original usage for the land after the downturn of the market back 10 years ago.

"We decided that Greensboro wasn't ready for a really huge retirement center given the demographics," said Craig Taylor, a Kisco representative.

They decided to use the area in a number of different ways.

"We want a smaller senior living community, mix of retail, apartments, maybe a hotel use, single family residential in order to develop it in a really coordinated way," Taylor said.

Kisco divided the land into five different tracts, all zoned for different purposes. Developers are working on tracts two and four, which will be a retirement center and luxury apartments.

"Kisco presented a great plan and people were happy with it moving forward," said Stacey Ofsanko, a resident of the area. "What we don't want to see is where it's potentially all multiple family and again your schools and whatnot are all over burdened."

Kisco said it's taking all of the concerns and questions from the community very seriously.

"We want to make sure that we have appropriate buffers and landscaping and those sorts of things to make the neighbors feel good about what's coming to their neighborhood," Taylor said.

Sedgefield Residents are hosting an event where community members can speak to the Kisco representative themselves. It will be Thursday at 7 p.m. at Sweet Talk Bakery at 5002 High Point Road, Greensboro.