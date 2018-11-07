New details emerge after moped driver killed in Burlington’s second serious moped wreck in 4 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Police have released the name of the moped driver who died after a collision with a vehicle in Burlington.

At 6:23 a.m, police responded to the call at North Church Street and Beaumont Avenue.

Richard Eugene Fields, a 55-year-old man, was found on the roadway after the collision. Police say he was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officers believe a 2014 Dodge Dart was driving south as Fields was driving a 2012 Tao-Tao moped north.

The collision happened when the car tried to turn left. Police did not provide further details on the collision.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Fields was wearing a helmet, and officers do not believe speed was a factor.

There are no charges at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call the police department at (336) 229-3500. To leave an anonymous tip for a possible reward, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637.

Sunday night moped collision

This collision comes days after another serious moped collision in Burlington Sunday night.

At about 10 p.m., officers responded to a wreck involving a 2013 Tao-Tao moped on West Front Street and Briar Cliff Road.

Witnesses told police 34-year-old Steven Michael Freshwater was driving the moped west when he ran a red light. He was then hit by the car, which was driving north.

After the collision, Freshwater was taken to the hospital in critical condition.