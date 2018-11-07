× Person shot after suspect opens fire at Burlington venue

BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person was shot after someone opened fire at Xhale Lounge and Venue early Wednesday morning, according to Burlington police.

At 1:17 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call at the venue.

Employees and patrons told officers an unknown party fired a handgun several times into the business.

At 3:30 a.m., an off-duty officer reported a person with a gunshot wound at the emergency room.

The victim was at the venue at the time of the shooting. Their wound is non-life threatening and described as superficial.

Several other businesses and vehicles were also hit during the shooting.

Police report the shooter struck the windows of Xhale and Plageman Architecture, a 210 Lexus and a 1998 Toyota Camry.

Officers believe the suspect or suspects traveled west on Spring Street toward Maple Avenue in an unknown vehicle.

Burlington police ask anyone with information to contact the department at (336) 229-3500 or leave an anonymous tip for a possible reward with Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by texting 8398 to 274637.