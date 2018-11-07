Watch live 11:30 am – President Trump hold post-election news conference
You Decide 2018: Election results

Natural gas prices spike ahead of oncoming cold, illegal health insurance robocalls and more

Posted 9:32 am, November 7, 2018, by

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a spike in natural gas prices ahead of the cold weather forecast, health insurance robocalls that are illegal and holiday shopping which could hit $1 trillion for the first time ever.