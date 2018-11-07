× Moped driver killed in Burlington’s second serious moped wreck in 4 days

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A moped driver died after a collision with a vehicle in Burlington, according to Burlington police.

Police have not yet released the moped driver’s name.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

At 6:23 a.m, police responded to the call at North Church Street and Beaumont Avenue.

Police report one lane of US 70 is closed.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation expects the incident to end at noon.

This is a developing story.

Police, Fire and EMS on scene of accident with injuries N Church St and Beaumont Av #bpdcomm — Burlington Police-NC (@BurlingtonNC_PD) November 7, 2018

Sunday night moped collision

This collision comes days after another serious moped collision in Burlington Sunday night.

At about 10 p.m., officers responded to a wreck involving a moped on West Front Street and Briar Cliff Road.

The moped driver, 34-year-old Steven Michael Freshwater, ended up in critical condition.

Police said he ran a red light and was hit by a 2015 Ford Fusion