Moped driver injured after collision with vehicle in Burlington; extent of injuries unclear

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A moped and a vehicle collided in Burlington, leaving the moped rider injured, according to Burlington police.

It is unclear the extent of the moped rider’s injuries.

At 6:23 a.m, police responded to the call at North Church Street and Beaumont Avenue.

Police report one lane of US 70 is closed.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation expects the incident to end at noon.

This is a developing story.

Police, Fire and EMS on scene of accident with injuries N Church St and Beaumont Av #bpdcomm — Burlington Police-NC (@BurlingtonNC_PD) November 7, 2018

Sunday night moped collision

This collision comes days after another moped collision in Burlington Sunday night.

At about 10 p.m., officers responded to a wreck involving a moped on West Front Street and Briar Cliff Road.

The moped driver, 34-year-old Steven Michael Freshwater, ended up in critical condition.

Police said he ran a red light and was hit by a 2015 Ford Fusion