Michael Garrett wins North Carolina State Senate seat

Michael Garrett defeated Trudy Wade in the North Carolina State Senate race on Tuesday.

Garrett beat Wade with 44,820 votes to her 44,057 votes, or about 50.4 percent to 49.5 percent.

Both Trudy Wade and Michael Garrett put a priority on education.

According to North Carolina public schools, teacher salaries have gone from just under 45,000 to a little more than $51,000 in the past six years.

Garrett said that’s not good enough.

“We are $10,000 below the national average for what we pay our teachers in North Carolina and that is shameful,” Garrett said. “There’s some things that we did like putting in some tax deductions for private jets and yachts, so we can reinvest those dollars and those resources.”