Man details horrific Delta flight after forced to fly in feces-covered seat

What initially seemed like pretty ordinary, though stinky, flight turned into horrific experience for a Delta passenger.

Matthew Meehan hopped on the last flight from Atlanta to Miami on Nov. 1, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

After taking his seat, he quickly realized something was wrong.

“I sit in my seat and I immediately smell something, and I thought, ‘Not another flight that smells bad,’” Meehan told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I realized the person next to me also had their nose covered. And then I went to take my charger out, bent down completely to charge my phone and realized it’s not just a smell, it’s actually feces and it’s all over the back of my legs, it’s all over the floor, all over the wall of the plane.

“And I sat in it.”

Mehan and his neighbor complained to flight crew and got a surprising reaction.

“The flight crew said, ‘Are you kidding me? We turned that in. I can’t believe they didn’t clean it.’ They knew it was there,” Meehan said to Yahoo Lifestyle.

Instead of pulling out the biohazard kit on-board or other cleaning supplies, Meehan says crew gave him a small bottle of gin and two paper towels.

The man said flight crew originally told him it was from a German Shepard. Then a gate agent told him an older man got sick on landing. Then Delta Corporate said a golden retriever puppy was responsible.

After cleaning as much as he could off his pants in the bathroom without the help of gloves, the man stepped out to see the plane continuing to board passengers.

Meehan said Delta told him the company broke protocol by allowing more passengers on.

“Once a passenger brings a contagion or biohazard to staff’s attention, you’re supposed to stop boarding entirely,” Meehan said. “And you’re supposed to deboard if possible so that the contagion or biohazard can be properly cleaned without spreading or contaminating others. But they just kept boarding the plane.”

Despite bringing up the problem to gate staff and a manager, he says he was told to either take his seat or get left behind.

After protests from other passengers as well, the manager directed someone to clean the area, but the passenger was not sure if any kind of sanitizing solution was used.

With this being the only flight that could get him to his destination in time, he suffered through the flight.

Meehan said he has to “fester in feces for two hours.”

At the end of the ordeal, Delta offered him 50,000 free miles, but, to Meehan, the offer only added insult to injury.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the man is still mulling over the decision to take legal action.

“I am waiting for Delta to give me the answers I’ve asked for and to make things right,” he said. “If they don’t, I will absolutely take action.”