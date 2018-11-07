× Kevin Harvick’s race-winning car fails inspection; had illegal spoiler during inspection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Harvick is “no longer locked into vying for the NASCAR Cup Series championship as his race-winning car from Texas was found to have an illegal spoiler during technical inspection,” ESPN reported.

ESPN reported that Stewart-Haas Racing “can appeal the penalties, which include not being able to use the win for the automatic championship berth and a 40-point penalty and a two-race crew chief suspension to Rodney Childers.”

According to NASCAR on Wednesday, the team violated Section 20.4.12 of the NASCAR Rule Book that is specific to spoilers. Spoilers must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer and not altered. The infraction was discovered in post-race tear down at the NASCAR Research & Development Center.

Harvick has been docked 40 driver points and the team loses 40 owner points as well. Harvick’s win at Texas no longer automatically qualifies the team for the Championship 4 in Miami. He will enter this weekend’s Round of 8 finale fourth among eight playoff drivers in the standings, three points above the cutline – should there be a tie for the final transfer spot, Harvick cannot use the Texas win in the tiebreaking procedure.