Jeff Sessions out as attorney general; Matthew Whitaker now acting attorney general

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign, effectively firing him.

Sessions' resignation letter has been delivered to White House chief of staff John Kelly.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to remain in charge of the Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump did not answer a direct question about Sessions during his news conference Wednesday, saying that on the whole he is "extremely" satisfied with his Cabinet.

Matthew G. Whitaker will be the acting attorney general and a permanent replacement will be named at a later date, Trump said.

We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

....We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018