High Point police to don new, improved bulletproof vests

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- To make sure High Point police officers always make it home, the department is making some changes.

According to HPPD, the departments needs to replace about 33 of their bulletproof vests.

With an estimated cost of $75,000, pulling together enough money for the upgrades would be tough to achieve without cuts.

Fortunately, there's no need to worry.

The High Point Community Foundation will help to cover the costs that other grants will not.

The new vests will be much more efficient and functional, according to the police department.