× Here’s how to win a Carolina Panthers luxury suite for 12 for the 2019 season

The date for the final Carolina Panthers Second-Chance drawing is set. You have until Friday, Nov. 30 to get your entries in. The drawing is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Dec. 5, according to the NC Education Lottery.

One lucky person will get to watch the Panthers pound the field in style with a luxury suite for 12 to every home game for the 2019 season.

Check out the video to see what it’s like to be in the suite.

Twenty other players will win a $250 team store gift card.

Here is more information on the drawing.