Dog found abandoned, tied to trailer in Winston-Salem parking lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A dog found tied to a trailer in a parking lot is in need of a new home.

Corey Reich said he arrived at work Tuesday morning to find a Lab mix tethered to a trailer outside his gym in Winston-Salem.

Reich said the dog was left with water and food that was soaked by rain. He doesn't know exactly how long the dog was left, but says it could have been overnight.

"People that left the gym the night before say they heard a dog barking so I assume he was there all night in that storm,” he said.

Reich has taken the dog in and nicknamed him Uno. He kept the dog at the gym while providing him food and water.

“Took him a little bit to warm up to me and I wasn’t sure about him at first, just being cautious, but now I don’t worry about him,” Reich said.

He added that the dog was timid and would bark when left alone in his garage. Reich said to keep the dog calm, he ended up sleeping beside him.

"As soon as I was in there five minutes, he laid down and went to sleep. I laid beside of him and from 1:30 to 5 in the morning, he didn’t move.”

Reich said he has started bonding with Uno, but is unable to keep him. He said that he is looking for a home with plenty of space for the animal to run.

"I’ll miss him, it’ll be sad, but if it’s for the best for him then that’s where he should be,” Reich said. “I’m a big faith person, this whole business is based on faith, and I don’t think it’s a coincidence that I found him, so it will work out.”

Uno is staying with a foster family until a permanent home is found.