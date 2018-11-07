× Danny Rogers to be next Guilford County sheriff, defeating longtime Sheriff BJ Barnes

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Democratic challenger Danny Rogers has defeated longtime Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes.

Barnes, a Republican, has been sheriff of Guilford County for 24 years.

Barnes served for 10 years as a deputy sheriff with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office before being elected sheriff.

Rogers has worked as both a sworn and non-sworn law enforcement officer in Guilford County.

He has served with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer and as a deputy sheriff.

Rogers has also worked as a police officer with High Point Police Department.

With all 165 precincts reporting, Rogers defeated Barnes 104,243 votes to 94,010 votes.