Comfort food recipes to warm you up as temperatures drop

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — As the temperatures continue to cool off, we crave comfort food to warm us up.

Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown to try some tasty recipes the season.​

Neese’s Sausage Quiche

Ingredients

1 9” deep dish pie shell

½ pound Neese’s sausage with extra sage

5 green onions sliced thin

1½ cups shredded cheddar

¼ cup Parmesan

4 ounce cream cheese

4 eggs

1 tsp grainy mustard

1 cup heavy cream

pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Crumble and cook sausage in a skillet Once the sausage is cooked, add the green onions and stir for a minute Whisk together cream, eggs, mustard and pepper to taste Cut up cream cheese on bottom of pie shell, add sausage/onions, cheddar and Parmesan Pour cream mixture over everything Bake for 35-45 minutes

Sweet Potato Biscuits

Ingredients

1 cup all purpose flour

½ tsp salt

3 tsp baking powder

4 tbs solid shortening

1 cup cooked and mashed sweet potatoes

1/2 cup heavy cream

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Sift dry ingredients together and then cut in shortening Add mashed sweet potatoes and then add enough cream to make a stiff dough Roll out on floured cutting board, then cut with biscuit cutter Place in greased biscuit pan and bake for 25-30 minutes until browned

Old Fashioned Au Gratin Potato Stacks

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1 sprig fresh thyme

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 lbs. medium russet potatoes (about 4-5), peeled and sliced 1/8 to 1/16 inch thick

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

¾ cup grated white cheddar cheese

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375F. Spray a 12 cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray. In a small pan, whisk together cream, thyme, and garlic. Bring to a slow simmer and remove from the heat. You want the cream just heated through. Discard the thyme. Blend together the 2 cheeses in a bowl Toss the potato slices with salt and pepper Layer the potatoes and cheese into the muffin pan: put a couple potato slices into each space, sparsely sprinkle the cheese on top, then continue to layer potatoes and cheese until just reaching the top of each space. End with cheese layer. Spoon cream over each potato stack, filling almost to the top. You will have a couple or so slices exposed. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the potatoes are knife tender and golden brown on top. Remove the muffin pan from the oven and let sit for 5 minutes. Run a knife around the edges to loosen up the stacks and carefully remove to a serving platter. Serve immediately.

5 Flavor Pound Cake

Ingredients

2 sticks of butter, softened

½ cup shortening

3 cups sugar

5 large eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

1 cup milk

2 T pure vanilla extract

2 T coconut extract

2 T lemon extract

2 T rum extract

2 T butternut extract

Instructions