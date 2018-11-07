× Child suspect to be charged after threat prompts school lockdown in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville police say that a juvenile suspect will be charged after a threat of violence at Asheville Middle Tuesday caused the school to be locked down, WLOS reports.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the Asheville Police Department, in coordination with Asheville City Schools, placed Asheville Middle on lockdown.

The was second time in less than a week that Asheville Middle went on lockdown.

Adding to the confusion, Tuesday was an early release day, so parents came to the school to get their kids, but were kept at a distance while police swept the campus.

The students were released after police cleared the school.

