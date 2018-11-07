× Bobby Kimbrough Jr. to be next Forsyth County sheriff, defeating longtime Sheriff Bill Schatzman

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Democratic challenger Bobby Kimbrough Jr. has defeated longtime Forsyth County Sheriff Bill Schatzman.

Schatzman, a Republican, was first elected sheriff of Forsyth County in 2002.

Kimbrough has served in a number of law enforcement roles, including as a Winston-Salem public safety officer and as a North Carolina Probation and Parole officer.

Between 1995 and 2016, Kimbrough served with the United States Department of Justice as a special agent in the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Kimbrough is a single father of seven children. He was married to the late Clementine Kimbrough for 15 years.

With all 101 precincts reporting, Kimbrough defeated Schatzman 71,301 votes to 62,093 votes.