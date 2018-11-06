Voters won’t let anything stop them from going to the polls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – There was a big turnout for this blue moon election. While most people completed their civic duty without an issue, there were a few hiccups and high tensions.

Some people see election day as a blessing.

“We’re happy. We had a chance to wake up this morning, we had a chance to get out and vote, we had a chance to let our voices be heard,” Bennett Alexander said.

It’s a freedom some once struggled to have. That’s why Ralph Meadows Sr. drives his 91-year-old mother to the polls to cast her ballot. He says he’s done that for the past three or four years, because she never wants to miss a chance to share her voice.

“It’s very important that she’s able to continue to fulfill the dream. Voting is very important,” he said.

It’s a right that people won’t let anything get in the way of.

Not sickness, long lines, or the weather stopped voters. In some North Carolina counties though, the humidity did prevent ballots from running through the tabulators.

There were other hiccups too. In Winston-Salem, police responded after an alleged fight between a poll worker and a voter. No one was arrested, and there were no injuries, but a magistrate did issue a criminal summons. Police say the incident did not prevent anyone from casting a ballot.

For the most part, things seemed to run smoothly, with people grateful to share their voice, their vote and pass an important lesson on to their children.

“Granny knows, she has all the wisdom, and then we have to teach the young ones what to do,” Taundra White said.