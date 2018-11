× Virginia Foxx to win North Carolina’s 5th congressional district race

Republican Virginia Foxx will win North Carolina’s 5th congressional district race, both CNN and FOX News project.

The incumbent, Foxx was running against Democrat DD Adams.

As of 10:35 p.m., 212 of 263 precincts are reporting.

Foxx is leading Adams 136,863 votes to 106,405 votes — or about 56 percent to 44 percent.