Two more arrested out of state after body found in burned mobile home in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Two more men were arrested after the body of Davidson County man was found in a burned mobile home.

Carson Glenn Simmons, 20, of Davidson County, and Victor Navarro-Rojas, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, were both arrested in Louisville on Monday.

Simmons was known to be wanted in this case.

No mugshot was available for Navarro-Rojas.

Ronald Lee Moser, 38, of Winston-Salem, was also arrested in connection to this case on Saturday.

At about 8:08 a.m. on Oct. 27, Davidson County deputies and firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home at 355 Normans Lane .

Firefighters put out the fire and found Vernon dead inside.

An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was not the fire. Instead, Vernon was killed.

These men were arrested with the help of the State Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Lousiville Metro Police Department in Kentucky and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky.

Simmons was charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and first degree arson.

Navarro-Rojas was taken into custody for accessory after the fact to first degree murder.

Moser was charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and first degree arson.