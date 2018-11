× Ted Budd to win North Carolina’s 13th congressional district race

Republican Ted Budd will win North Carolina’s 13th congressional district race, both CNN and FOX News project.

The incumbent, Budd was running against Democrat Kathy Manning, Libertarian Tom Bailey and Green Party member Robert Corriher.

As of 10:55 p.m., 206 of 220 precincts are reporting.

Budd has 142,842 votes. Manning trails with 123,608. Bailey has received 5,202 votes and Corriher has 2,626 votes.