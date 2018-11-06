× Police investigating assault reported at polling center in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating an assault at a polling center in Winston-Salem on Tuesday that involved a voter and a volunteer.

Lakeyrah Aiesha McBride, 34, of Winston-Salem, was served with a criminal summons for misdemeanor assault, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Officers were called to the Martin Luther King Recreation Center at 2001 Pittsburg Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. in reference to a disturbance.

A volunteer at the polling station told police that the suspect assaulted her.

Police said the incident did not interrupt the polling/voting activities.

The Director of Elections for Forsyth County has been contacted.

Police have not said what caused the disturbance and did not provide any other details about the allegations.