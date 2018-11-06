Planning to vote? Check out your Election Day forecast and tips for the Triad!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Election Day is here, and while there may be a little rain outside, the weather should be fine inside your precinct!

Meteorologist Emily Byrd of the FOX8 MAX Weather Center recommends bringing an umbrella to the polls if you plan to head out before 3 p.m.

With showers in the morning, the highest chance of Triad thunderstorms will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Into the evening, conditions will dry out.

Byrd reports temperatures will float in the upper 60s and lower 70s until a cool down later Tuesday night. The high for the day is 71 degrees.

You have until 7:30 p.m. to visit your precinct to cast your vote, and, yes, you can still vote as long as you're in line at 7:30 p.m.

That said, do plan ahead as lines tend to be longer before and after normal business hours.

~ Take your umbrella to the polls if you plan to go before 3 pm. ~ Drier weather will take over after 4 pm. ~ If you are in line at 7:30 pm, you may vote, no matter how long the line is.#YourVoiceYourVote pic.twitter.com/C3htcg2RvZ — 🌬 Emily Byrd (@Em_I_Am) November 6, 2018

Don't know where to go?

It's easy to find out! Visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website to find your precinct.

Be sure to go to the precinct listed for the address where you lived on October 7, 2018. That should be where you are registered to vote, and that's where they'll have your full ballot.

Here are a few more Election Day tips from the State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement.

Sample ballots are available through the State Board’s Voter Lookup tool here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/. Same-day registration is not available on Election Day. Information about judicial candidates and the six constitutional amendments on the ballot is here: https://www.ncsbe.gov/Portals/0/Documents/2018_Judicial_Voter_Guide_(online).pdf. Voters who need assistance at the polls must request that assistance. Individuals who are unable to enter the polling place may vote curbside. Once inside the polling place, voters who experience difficulties should request help from a poll worker. The State Board asks that all voters respect the right of others to participate in the election. Intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately. To report an election incident to the State Board, submit it online here. If you present to vote and your name is not on the voter list, you may request a provisional ballot. If you cast a provisional ballot, about 10 days after the election you may check the status of your ballot here: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegProvPIN/. Election results will begin posting after 7:30 p.m. at http://er.ncsbe.gov/.

