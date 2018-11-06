× North Carolinians, do not take a selfie when you vote — It’s illegal!

When you hit the polls today, you may be tempted to whip your phone and snap a picture of yourself grinning next to your ballot.

Word to the wise: That’s a bad idea.

In North Carolina and 17 other states, that could land you in legal trouble.

According to CNN, 18 states don’t allow photographs in polling places or voting booths.

In North Carolina specifically, you can only take that ballot selfie if you have the explicit permission of chief judge of the precinct.

Considering that the chief judge probably has bigger fish to fry on Election Day, it’s best to leave the phone in your pocket.