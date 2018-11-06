× NC inmate, who may have history of escaping prison, still wanted 3 weeks after escape

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — Officials are still searching for a man who escaped from a North Carolina correctional facility, and he may have a history of escaping from prison.

Cul Priest Jones escaped the Hoke County Correction Facility in Raeford on Oct. 14, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Jones is 44-years-old and was serving time for breaking and entering, assault and burglary, WRAL reports. He was set for release in December 2021.

The Edgecomb County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to be on the lookout for Jones in their area.

He’s described as 6 feet tall and about 185 pounds. He has a distinctive limp.

Anyone who sees Jones is asked to call 911.

According to the Daily Press, a 21-year-old Cul Priest Jones escaped a North Carolina Prison on Aug. 1, 1995.

He was was serving time for shooting Warren County Sheriff’s Department detective Harold Seaman in 1990.

After that escape, Jones was linked to a series of carjackings, burglaries, abductions, and robberies, most of which were in North Carolina.

The News & Record reported on Sept. 23, 1995 that Jones was taken into custody in New York after a three-state crime spree.