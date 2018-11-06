× Man accused of threatening to ‘shoot everybody’ at polling place

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. – A man is accused of threatening to “shoot everybody” at a polling place in Pennsylvania after being told he couldn’t vote because he wasn’t registered.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Christopher T. Queen, 48, was charged Tuesday with making threats and disorderly conduct.

Queen allegedly became angry at about 8 a.m. when he was told he could not vote after workers discovered he was not registered.

His registration had been cancelled in July after election officials said they were notified that he moved out of the county.

The suspect left after making the threat and was later arrested, according to officials.

The polling place remained open throughout the day and voting continued as usual.