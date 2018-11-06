× Greg Seabolt wins sheriff race in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Greg Seabolt will be the next sheriff in Randolph County.

Seabolt defeated Eric Hicks in the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office race Tuesday night with more than 80 percent of the votes.

Seabolt beat Hicks by 37,311 to 7,780 votes – or about 83 percent to 17 percent – as of shortly before 9:30 p.m., with all precincts reporting.

Hicks posted the following message to Facebook: