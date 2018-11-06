× Greensboro takes on ‘No Straw November’; more than a dozen business join in

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s official!

The Greensboro City Council declared this month ‘No Straw November’ for the city.

According to a news release, the declaration comes in an effort to encourage local residents and businesses to limit the use of single-use plastics like straws.

“We hope that residents and businesses will reduce their plastic straw use,” said McKenzie Winslow, a water quality specialist with Water Resources. “In the United States alone, it is estimated that 500 million straws are discarded every day. That’s enough to wrap around the world twice. Think about all that ending up in our local drinking water, streams, recreation areas, and our oceans.”

According to Greensboro’s recycling educator Laine Roberts, plastic straws are too small and made of too low quality plastic to be recycled.

Straws end up breaking down into small pieces called microplastics. These microplastics have been increasingly popping up in drinking water and the tissues of aquatic animals.

“Even if plastic isn’t visible to the naked eye, its environmental legacy lasts forever,” Roberts said.

Already more than a dozen locations in Greensboro have made the pledge to using paper straws.

These are the businesses that have already voiced their commitment to the city:

1618 Downtown

1618 Midtown

1618 Seafood Grille

Elm St. Grill

Bender’s Tavern

Crafted the Art of Street Food

Crafted the Art of the Taco

GIA Drink.Eat.Listen.

KVegas Cues and Brews

Lao Restaurant + Bar

Libby Hill

Mac’s Speed Shop

Meerkat Cafe

Rio Grande Friendly

Rio Grande New Garden

Scuppernong Books

Taqueria El Azteca

The Bearded Goat

Undercurrent

The city is also inviting the community to a free screening of the documentary “STRAWS” at 5:30 pm, Saturday, Nov. 10, at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro.