Election Day LIVE BLOG

Posted 7:58 am, November 6, 2018, by

Follow below for live updates on the 2018 elections.

Stephanie Doyle November 6, 20188:52 am

Stephanie Doyle November 6, 20188:49 am

Stephanie Doyle November 6, 20188:48 am

Morehead Recreation Center in High Point this morning:

Stephanie Doyle November 6, 20188:02 am

Stephanie Doyle November 6, 20188:01 am

Stephanie Doyle November 6, 20187:59 am