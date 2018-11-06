Bird Scooters disappear off the streets of Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You may have noticed the electric-powered devices have been hard to find these last few days.

The City of Greensboro sent Bird a notice on Thursday telling them the scooters need to get out of the city. It says the product is a safety concern and it’s use and sometimes presence is in violation of city ordinances.

“I think it is very dangerous,” said Keith Schiedel, a contractor working downtown. “I think it just takes one person hitting their head and it's going to be terrible for the city.”

On Friday, officers picked the scooters up off the sidewalks and streets. Now, more than 100 are sitting at a police department substation.

FOX8 drove around the city on Tuesday. The only bird scooter we could find was one on a corner off Summit Avenue in northeast Greensboro.

We called Mayor Nancy Vaughan to figure out what this means for the future of Bird Scooters in the city. She did not have time to speak with us but later tweeted about scooter safety being a big concern in Greensboro.

“I think they're great for the area and allow people to get around without being in cars,” said Erin Farney, who lives in Greensboro.

Zach Matheny is the president of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated.

“I understand the city's position but I'm very much looking forward to an amicable solution,” Matheny said.

He hopes the scooters are only being removed while the city negotiates with the company and finds a way to contain their product.

“We are making lanes for multimodal means of transportation,” Matheny said. “Scooters are another multimodal transportation to get from point A to point B. They are here. They are the future.”

We called Greensboro police to check on citations issued to people on Bird Scooters. A spokesperson told us none have been. He also said a Bird representative can pick up the seized scooters at any time.

Last month, City Manager David Parrish said the staff would do more on ordinances and bring the Scooters back up for discussion at a work session in two weeks.

In the memo we received from the city, which also contains the notice, it says that the Greensboro Department of Transportation is sending a similar notice to Lime to get their scooters out of the city too.