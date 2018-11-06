× Amos Quick wins North Carolina District 58 House Representative race

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Democrat Amos Quick defeated Republican Peter Boykin in North Carolina District 58 House Representative race.

Quick beat Boykin by 21,134 votes to 6,395 votes, or about 76 percent to 23 percent, with all 25 precincts reporting Tuesday night.

For the last two years, Quick has held the title, serving a large chunk of voters, mainly in Greensboro.

Quick is a pastor at a High Point Church and former Guilford County school board member.

He previously told FOX8 that his work at the state capital is not done. There are still key issues he’d like to address including education, employment, empowerment and the environment.