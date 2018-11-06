Additional law enforcement agencies join in search for missing girl in Lumberton

The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI are continuing to ask for the public’s help to find 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.

Hania was outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park located at 3525 Elizabethtown Road, Lumberton, North Carolina on Nov. 5 just before 7 a.m.

She was waiting on the rest of the family to come outside and drive to school. A witness saw a man dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandana force Hania into a relative’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

The vehicle is a green, 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984. The paint on the hood is peeling and there is a Clemson sticker on the rear window. An Amber Alert was issued.

The Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team, North Carolina SBI, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Rockingham Police Department, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Division of Community Corrections, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are following a number of leads to find Hania.

Tuesday morning, investigators conducted a road block canvas along Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers showed drivers Hania’s missing poster to identify people who travel that route daily and may have seen something yesterday to help us #FindHania.

Hania is a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 126 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans. Hania’s family is working with law enforcement and fully cooperating with investigators to locate the teen.

The FBI Victim’s Assistance Specialist is also working with the family. Hania’s mother asks whoever took her daughter to please bring her back home.

Call 911 if you see the stolen, green, 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984.

The Lumberton Police Department has set up a special tip line to call if you have information to help investigators find Hania at (910) 272-5871. Missing posters are now available in English and Spanish on www.fbi.gov.