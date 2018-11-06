× 4th person arrested after body found in burned mobile home in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A fourth person has been arrested after the body of Davidson County man was found in a burned mobile home last month, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Logan Trevor Styles, 20, of Thomasville, is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Styles was arrested on Tuesday.

At 8:08 a.m. on Oct. 27, Davidson County deputies and firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home at 355 Normans Lane.

Firefighters put out the fire and found Dennis James Vernon dead inside.

Authorities later determined Vernon had died in an assault and not because of the fire.

Ronald Lee Moser, 38, of Winston-Salem was arrested on Saturday and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree arson.

Carson Glenn Simmons, 20, of Davidson County, and Victor Navarro-Rojas, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, were both arrested in Louisville on Monday.

Simmons was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree arson.

Navarro-Rojas was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office said Styles assisted Simmons in escaping after the crime.