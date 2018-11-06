2 juveniles taken to hospital after overnight shooting in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two young people were brought to a hospital after a shooting Monday night in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 10:29 p.m., officers responded to the shooting on the 2600 block of Burgandy Street.

At the scene, police found the two reported juveniles with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police a four-door red passenger vehicle was involved.

Police are investigation this crime as an assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.