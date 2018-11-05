Winston-Salem man arrested after body found in burned mobile home; second suspect at-large

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A man was arrested on a murder charge after an autopsy revealed Dennis James Vernon died not in a Saturday fire, but in an assault.

Ronald Lee Moser, 38, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on Saturday. A second suspect is still at-large.

At about 8:08 a.m. on Oct. 27, Davidson County deputies and firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home at 355 Normans Lane .

Firefighters put out the fire and found Vernon dead inside.

An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was not the fire. Instead, Vernon was killed.

Deputies identified Carson Glenn Simmons, 20, of Davidson County, as a suspect. He is still wanted and faces charges of murder, robbery and arson. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies also identified Moser as a suspect. He was arrested and charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and first degree arson.

He was put in the Davidson County Detention Center with no bond.