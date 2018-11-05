Twitter removes 10,000 bots working to influence election, cost of divorce to rise in 2019 and more

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Twitter's recent move to remove 10,000 bots trying to influence the election, the cost of divorces which is expected to rise in 2019 and Amazon's plan to offer free shipping to all for the holidays.