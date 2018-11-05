Suspect sought in several incidents of indecent exposure at UNCG

GREENSBORO, N.C. — University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus police turned to social media Monday in hopes of finding a suspect.

On Monday morning, UNCG police posted a photo on Facebook of a suspect in connection with indecent exposure incidents.

UNCG police said the man in the photo is suspected in several incidents of indecent exposure on campus Sunday around 8 p.m.

The incidents allegedly happened outside one of the residence halls.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call UNCG police at (336) 334-5963.