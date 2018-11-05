× Suspect in Charlotte homicide arrested in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The suspect in a Charlotte homicide was arrested in Greensboro Monday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Deshawn Lamont Clipper, 31, is charged with murder.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police came to the Steele Creek neighborhood on Sunday afternoon for a welfare check.

Police found Stephanie Potts, 35, dead inside a residence.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives collaborated with Greensboro police, who located and arrested Clipper.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Homicide Unit will travel to Guilford County to interview Clipper.